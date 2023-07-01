Emmanuel Lenain felicitates recipients of Charpak Scholarship Programme

New Delhi: The Ambassador of France to India, HE Emmanuel Lenain, felicitated the recipients of the 2023 Charpak scholarship programme of excellence and the Franco-Indian Education Trust in a special ceremony at the French Embassy. These scholarship awardees from India will study at reputed French institutions in the fall.

The event gathered more than 50 scholars from around the country, representatives of companies, and Indian institutions. The scholarship winners, aged between 18 and 25 years, were chosen for their academic excellence as well as the coherence and quality of their study projects. For the academic year 2023, more than 150 Charpak scholarships in various categories were given to students in the fields of engineering, science, arts and design, social studies, business management, film, journalism, and the French language. They will soon set out on their journey to France to pursue a variety of programmes, ranging from a semester-long exchange programme with a partner university there, to two to three academic years to finish a specialised Bachelor’s or Master’s degree. They will receive internationally recognised degrees once they successfully complete their programmes.

Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said: “My warmest congratulations to the recipients of this year’s awards. The French government awards scholarships worth 15 crore rupees to over 500 Indian students every year. It shows France’s commitment to increasing exchanges between French and Indian youths, and creating more and more opportunities for talented young Indians to come to France. I would also like to express my deep appreciation to Mr Prshant Lahoti, who leads the Franco-Indian Education Trust, as well as all our partners who contribute to additional scholarships”.

The elated students expressed unanimously that they were motivated to succeed in their individual fields and that they were excited to learn and work in an international setting. The proud parents who accompanied their children to the event appreciated the Embassy’s close attention to students’ welfare, from counsellors in India helping plan their study in France to making it a reality.

The recipients given the title of “Boursier du gouvernement français” (French Government Scholarship Holder) receive benefits such as a monthly stipend to cover everyday expenses, a free student visa and “Etudes en France” application process, health insurance coverage, and assistance in finding affordable student accommodation in France. The institutions where they study also grant substantial tuition fee waivers to meritorious students.