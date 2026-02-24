Employer survey signals rise in skills-focused fresher hiring

Hiring sentiment for entry-level talent has strengthened for the first half of 2026, with 73 per cent of employers indicating plans to recruit freshers, according to the latest Career Outlook Report HY1 2026 released by TeamLease EdTech. The figure marks a three-percentage-point increase over the previous half-year, pointing to renewed employer confidence alongside a sharper focus on applied skills.

The report is based on responses from 1,051 employers surveyed across India between November 2025 and January 2026. It highlights sustained demand for early-career professionals while underscoring a gradual shift from degree-based screening to skills-driven hiring practices.

Retail, start-ups and manufacturing lead demand

Sector-wise, Retail recorded the highest hiring intent at 91 per cent, followed by E-commerce and Technology Start-ups at 90 per cent, and Manufacturing at 85 per cent. Retail employers are seeking roles such as dark store assistants and inventory management assistants. Start-ups are recruiting digital sales associates and junior web developers, while manufacturing firms are hiring inventory and logistics coordinators and battery assembly technicians.

The survey also points to a sharp surge in select sectors compared to the same period last year. Retail hiring intent rose from 41 per cent in HY1 2025 to 91 per cent in HY1 2026, a 50-percentage-point increase. Travel recorded a 51-point rise to 77 per cent, while Power and Energy climbed 50 points to 72 per cent, indicating recovery momentum and expanding opportunities for young professionals.

Applied skills gain priority

Commenting on the findings, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, described the trend as a “structural reset” in how early-career talent integrates into the workforce. He noted that while opportunities are increasing, hiring is becoming more selective. The report identifies a widening gap between candidates who possess demonstrable skills and those who rely solely on academic qualifications. Employers are increasingly favouring applicants with internships, live projects and work portfolios. Freshers able to showcase hands-on experience are moving more quickly into career tracks, while degree-only candidates face longer job search cycles. Overall, the survey suggests that although the hiring landscape is expanding, success for first-time job seekers will depend significantly on their ability to demonstrate practical, job-ready competencies in a competitive market.