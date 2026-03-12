FDDI introduces a basket of new UG-PG courses in design, fashion, retail and management

The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has unveiled a wide range of new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its schools of footwear, fashion, leather goods, and retail management.

Designed to meet global industry standards and future skill demands, these courses emphasise innovation, sustainability, and employability.

With offerings spanning design, analytics, luxury brand management, and digital prototyping, FDDI aims to strengthen India’s talent pipeline and reinforce its position as a global hub for fashion and lifestyle education.

Expanding India’s Talent Horizon

To bolster India’s creative and managerial workforce, the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has announced a comprehensive suite of new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Spread across its four specialised schools—Footwear Design, Fashion Design, Leather Goods & Accessories, and Retail & Fashion Management—the initiative reflects FDDI’s commitment to aligning education with global industry requirements, sustainability imperatives, and emerging technologies.

Established in 1986 and recognised as an Institution of National Importance, FDDI has long been the backbone of India’s footwear and allied industries. With campuses in 12 cities nationwide, the institute has consistently nurtured industry-ready professionals through practice-oriented learning. The latest expansion of programmes underscores its vision of preparing students for careers that demand creativity, technological fluency, and strategic thinking.

Footwear Design: Innovation Meets Industry

India’s growing presence in global footwear manufacturing and luxury segments has prompted FDDI to introduce specialised courses such as B.Des in Footwear Design and Production, B.Des in Sports & Lifestyle Footwear Design, B.Des in High Fashion Footwear, and M.Des in Footwear Design and Production. These programmes emphasise design innovation, material science, performance footwear, and high-fashion aesthetics. Equipped with state-of-the-art labs and strong industry collaborations, students will gain exposure to advanced manufacturing techniques and global market trends.

Leather Goods and Digital Design

Recognising the rising demand for premium lifestyle products and digital workflows, FDDI’s School of Leather Goods and Accessories now offers B.Des in Leather Lifestyle & Product Design and B.Des in Digital Product Design & Virtual Prototyping. These courses blend traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital tools such as CAD, 3D modeling, and virtual prototyping, preparing graduates for smart manufacturing ecosystems and international design studios.

Retail and Fashion Management: Data-Driven Futures

The convergence of retail, technology, and analytics has reshaped global business models. To address this, FDDI has expanded its management portfolio with BBA and MBA programmes in Retail & Fashion Merchandise, Supply Chain Management, Data Science & Business Analytics, Global & Luxury Brand Management, and Human Resource Management. These courses aim to produce professionals adept in omni-channel retail, global sourcing, luxury brand strategy, and people management—skills critical for navigating today’s competitive marketplace.

Fashion Design: Creativity with Sustainability

FDDI’s School of Fashion Design continues to strengthen its legacy with new offerings, including B.Des in Fashion Communication, Textile & Apparel Design, Fashion Design, and M.Des in Fashion Design. These programmes emphasise sustainable practices, digital fashion tools, and global fashion trends, ensuring students are equipped to thrive in an industry increasingly defined by innovation and responsibility.

Industry-Aligned, Future-Focused

Across all schools, the curriculum integrates theory with studio-based learning, live industry projects, internships, and international exposure. This holistic approach ensures graduates are not only employable but also entrepreneurial, capable of shaping the future of design, retail, and business analytics.

A Legacy of Excellence

With over four decades of experience, FDDI has cemented its reputation as India’s premier institution for footwear, fashion, and lifestyle education. Its pan-India presence, strong industry linkages, and global outlook make it a vital contributor to the country’s talent pipeline. By introducing these new programmes, FDDI reaffirms its role as a transformative force in shaping future-ready professionals for both domestic and international markets.