Guwahati: Vice-Chancellors of Assam varsities appeal for peace and harmony

Guwahati (PTI): Vice-Chancellors of about 20 government and private universities in Assam, which experienced mass protests against the amended Citizenship Act and mayhem, has appealed to students on Thursday not to endanger their future but help in maintaining peace and harmony in the state. The appeal by the VCs, published in some newspapers here, pointed out that the prevailing situation in the state may affect the future of the student community.

"It is everybody's duty to ensure that the educational system in the state remains healthy. "Students and all sections of the society should cooperate with the university authorities to ensure that the educational calendar including the scheduled examinations are held without any disruption," the appeal said. "In this era of globalisation, we want the student community of Assam to march hand in hand with the students of the world," the vice-chancellors said.

The students are the future resources of the state and the vice-chancellors are always there as their guardians, they said. "We appeal to all students and their guardians to cooperate in maintaining the age-old traditions of Assams peace, harmony, unity, brotherhood and friendly relations in the state," they said.

The appeal has been signed by Vice-chancellors of Gauhati University, National Law University, Assam Agricultural University, Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University, Bodoland University, Krishnakanta Handique State Open University, Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Madhavdev University, Bhattadev University, Rabindra Nath Tagore University, Assam Women University, Majuli Cultural University, Kumar Bhaskarvarma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Assam Science and Technology University Assam Rajiv Gandhi Samabay University and Royal Global University. The appeal was also signed by the Pro Vice- chancellor of Assam Downtown University, registrars of Cotton State University and Kaziranga University.