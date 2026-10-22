How commerce students can build a career pathway in global finance

India’s study-abroad landscape is evolving as students increasingly assess international education through career outcomes, affordability, specialised skills and professional opportunities. While overseas universities remain an option for academic exposure, students are also examining how degrees and professional qualifications can work together to support their long-term career goals.

In an August 2026 parliamentary reply, the Ministry of Education, citing Bureau of Immigration data, reported that 6,19,264 Indians listed “study/education” as their purpose of travel abroad in 2025, compared with 7,60,060 in 2024 and 8,94,758 in 2023. These figures provide a snapshot of changing overseas travel for education, although they do not alone explain students’ decisions or the factors behind the trend.

For commerce students, career planning increasingly involves understanding the skills required across financial analysis, investment management, corporate finance, risk management, auditing, compliance and financial technology. A conventional commerce degree provides a foundation in accounting, economics, business and finance, while specialised qualifications can help learners deepen their knowledge in particular areas.

Combining academic learning with professional qualifications

Global finance certifications are one option students may consider alongside university education. Depending on the qualification, they can provide structured learning in specific financial disciplines, professional practices and industry frameworks.

These certifications serve a different purpose from academic degrees. A degree generally offers broader theoretical and conceptual grounding, while a specialised professional qualification may focus on particular competencies relevant to a chosen field. The value of either depends on the course content, recognition, eligibility requirements, costs and the career path a student intends to pursue.

For students interested in international finance, understanding global business practices, capital markets, regulatory environments and technology-led financial services can be useful. However, qualifications alone do not guarantee employment or international mobility. Practical experience, communication skills, analytical ability and familiarity with the requirements of individual roles also matter.

The shift reflects a wider approach to education in which students assess how each learning opportunity contributes to their professional development, rather than viewing qualifications as isolated achievements.

International education opportunities within India

International education is also becoming more accessible through pathways that do not necessarily require students to relocate overseas. In June 2026, the Ministry of Education announced approvals for three international universities to establish campuses in India, with proposed programmes spanning areas including finance, economics and business management, alongside other disciplines.

Such developments add to the range of options available to students considering international curricula and learning environments. Prospective applicants still need to assess programme recognition, faculty expertise, fees, admission criteria and the opportunities available through each institution.

Building a career pathway

For commerce students, education can be viewed as a combination of complementary experiences: an academic degree, a relevant professional qualification, internships or projects, and exposure to different business environments.

Each element can address a different learning need. University study builds conceptual understanding; certifications may provide specialised knowledge; internships help students apply classroom learning; and international exposure can offer insights into varied professional practices.

This approach also requires students to be selective. Before enrolling in a certification, they should examine its relevance to their intended roles, the time and financial commitment involved, and whether employers in their chosen field recognise it. Comparing curricula and speaking with academic advisers or working professionals can help them make informed decisions.

A more outcome-oriented approach to education

The changing education landscape places greater emphasis on how students connect learning with their career objectives. For those pursuing commerce and finance, global certifications can be one component of that process, provided they complement rather than simply duplicate existing qualifications.

Ultimately, effective career planning is not about collecting the largest number of credentials. It is about identifying the knowledge and experience needed for a particular professional direction and choosing educational opportunities that address those needs. As students consider domestic and international options, the focus is increasingly on building a coherent pathway from academic learning to practical capability and long-term career development.

(The author is CEO & Co – Founder, Zell Education)