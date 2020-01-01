Hyderabad: Amgoth Thukaram to scale Mt Aconcagua

Hyderabad: The teenage tribal sensation of Telangana Amgoth Thukaram is all set to launch his yet another mountaineering feat. The 21-year-old South Indian teen mountaineering sensation isf ully geared and all fit to launch his 9th mountaineering adventure on Mt.Aconcagua (South America) on January 5.



Announcing his next mission at a press meet in Hyderabad, Tukaram, a native of Tekkelapally Tanda village of Yacharam Mandal in Ranga Reddy District, his goal was to make his nation proud and thanked all especially Shri Ramachandru Tejavath, IAS (Retd.) Special Representative (Cabinet Minister Rank) (TS) & Ex-MD REDCO for supporting him in his arduous task .

Tukaram will start his expedition on January 5th for his Mt.Aconcagua (S.America) expedition, He said the Vikasa Tarangini had came forward and donated of Rs.6,12,385 towards the expenses of travel, supplies and full mountaineering kit for his latest venture. The Vikasa Tarangini Trust of Tridandi Jeeyar Swamyji had also supported the earlier venture of Tukaram in November 2019.

Speaking on the occasion Ramachandru Tejavath, who was chief guest and a long- time sponsor for various other ventures in the past said that the youth should strive to achieve higher goals and fine tune their skill set in the task. "Youth should dream and aim high to become achievers and try again even if they fail in first attempt. Sucess will not elude them if they are steadfast and determined to succeed at any cost" he said .

Tukaram is a symbol of determination, hard work and perseverance. He has proved and continues to do so, that with hard work and determination one can achieve anything. Majority of today's youth are confused and lost in the maze of problems and lack of opportunities. Tukaram is role model for this younger generation. Yes there are hurdles. In fact he faced many but he overcome all of them.

Tukaram is self-confident and very passionate about scaling mountains. Common people like us get scared of climbing even a small tree or a hillock. But this youngster is a dare devil and set his target on scaling magnificent mountains in the world including mighty Mt Everest. He did it. He has few more mountains to scale. He needs and deserves all your support and blessings. Scaling Mt Everest is nothing less than Olympic Gold Medal.

Tukaram also sought the blessings and helping hand of Tridandi Sri Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamyji in his pursuit of yet another high task and new goal.

The accomplished mountaineer of Telangana said his early days in NCC had spurred his drive towards mountaineering and he had high hopes of making his debut in armed forces as a career choice.

Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar, Lachiram Bhukya (IRS Me,) SC Corporation, MD, Telangana State, Thavurya Naik (IRS) and A.Sudhakar Rao, Ex- MD, REDCO, Telangana State participated in the meet and greet programme.