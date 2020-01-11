Top
Hyderabad: Around the story world with DPS kids
Hyderabad: The tiny tots of DPS Secunderabad enthusiastically prepared for the Special Assembly titled 'Sare Jahan Ki Kahani-DPS Ki Zubani. They enthralled the audience with a rollicking welcome dance depicting the authors emerging out of a story book and dancing. This was followed by the little ones taking the audience on a journey around the world.

First the English skit unfolded which carried the message of the joy of giving and sharing. Then the mermaid dance ensued which was a pleasure to behold. The Hindi skit outlined wittiness at its best as demonstrated by Birbal. The viewers were then led to witness a mesmerising dance by the courtesans of Akbar's court, well enunciated by the Kathak dancers.

The Paramanandayya Sishyula Katha, the story of Paramanandayya's disciples was unveiled which was a rib- tickling comedy of the antics of Paramanandayya's disciples. Story book characters such as Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, Chacha Choudhary and Sabu, Mowgli and Bagheera to name a few, walked the ramp and stole the show! The grand finale comprised some delightful characters of story books waving to the audience rapturously. What a journey it was, straight into the hearts of the audience by the endearing participants!

