Hyderabad: Continuous education is essential

Hyderabad: 'Continuous Education is the process of constantly updating ourselves rather than concluding that we know everything that we are supposed to know' said Prof P Vijay Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Osmania University. He graced as chief guest and plenary speaker in the inauguration of five-day Winter School-2020, a 'Workshop on Research Orientation in English studies' organised by GITAM School of Humanities and Social Studies on Monday.



By quoting William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night he said that 'many wise people are fools because they think they are wise. Whereas the fools think otherwise and therefore they are wise'. Very often we, of course, have to know what to know, but more importantly, we have to know what we do not know, because it is only when we know, what we do not know, he elaborated.

By quoting Gandhi's biography 'My Experiments with Truth' Prof. Vijay Kumar told that, 'Gandhi never said did not say what even he saying is the final word. He did not project himself as a prophet. He did some experiments; some are yield good results and some are not. It shows his willingness to do experiments.' He congratulated GSHS and GITAM management for organizing a wonderful workshop which is more useful for the researchers.

Earlier, Pro N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Hyderabad in his welcome note, congratulated the organizers by getting good representation from 15 states of our country and eight eminent resource persons from the reputed institutions.

The organisers Dr Amit Kumar briefed the object of the workshop and Dr Subhasish Nanda proposed the vote of thanks.

Prof Sunil Kumar, Director, School of Architecture, Prof Y Prabhavati, Principal, GSHS, faculty and delegates across the country have participated in the inaugural session.