Hyderabad: DAV celebrates first Annual Day
Hyderabad: The DAV SVVN celebrated its first Annual Day on Sunday at Zuari Cements, Dondapadu. The ceremony began by paying tributes to Hansraj, the founder of DAV schools and lighting the lamp.

The chief guest of the day was G Gopala Krishna Murthy, Head Works Zuari and chairman LMC, who addressed the gathering to put trust in DAV Management for good career of children.

The guest of honour was Seetha Kiran, Regional Office, DAV Institute . In her message, she blessed the students, staff and suggested parents to be connected with children for their character building, inculcating moral ethical values and to reach their ambitions. She adviced parents to shape children's wonderful career with strong foundation from the childhood. The principal N Madhusudana Rao briefed out the school annual report.

