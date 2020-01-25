Hyderabad: Osmania University professor to address global meet on leadership at Harvard

Hyderabad: Prof. Jagadeeshwar Rao Veeraneni, EMRC, Osmania University, was invited to the Leadership for the 21st Century programme at the world prestigious Harvard University, Boston, USA for two weeks from February 2. Ninety participants from different countries are going to participate in the programme. The two weeks programme will provide real life scenarios that individuals need in leading government and corporate organisations.

Leadership for the 21st Century pushes participants to reflect on deepest assumptions and most strongly held values and encourages to consider how values and beliefs may have limited in the past. The Leadership for the 21st Century program is intended for senior executives in government, corporate, NGOs, academicians and politicians who wish to better understand the personal and political aspects of leadership and improve their capabilities to lead.

Dr .V. Jagadeeshwar Rao has been working as Professor in EMRC, OU with 30 years of research and teaching experience. He has national and international exposure in the field of Educational Communication, ICTs, Multimedia, e-Learning and Sociology. He has vast administrative experience as Director, EMRC, OU and also as member in various central government committees and social organizations in India. His research contribution includes a number of papers published in various national and international journals, research projects, six books in Sociology, Educational Television, E-learning, and ICTs.