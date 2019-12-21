Trending :
Hyderabad: Sports and games meet at VNRVJIET

Highlights

Highlights

Hyderabad: A two-day Telangana State level Inter-Polytechnic Sports and Games meet was held at Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology ( VNRVJIET).The Commissioner of Technical Education, Navin Mittal graced the event as Chief Guest and inaugurated the Sports Meet.

In his inaugural address Navin Mittal appreciated the sportspersons for taking part in the Sports Meet. Every sportsperson should show one's talent in one's chosen event and display appreciable sportsman spirit, he said. He added that winning or losing is not a matter but participation is important. One should learn from their mistakes to excel in their future endeavors.

He appreciated the Management and Administration of VNR VJIET for providing top-class infrastructure to conduct such prestigious State-level Sports and Games meet. The Principal-VNRVJIET, Dr. C.D. Naidu welcomed the sportspersons who came from all over the Telangana State and expressed his happiness to be hosting the Meet on the campus of their Institute.

Top