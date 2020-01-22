Hyderabad: Student applies for research patent

Hyderabad: A B Sc second year student of Aditya Degree College, Gopalapatnam Kella Pavan's innovative research on ' Use of Artificial Intelligence for DNA corrections' was registered for patenting on Tuesday. At the behest of his mentor and Aditya senior management faculty K V Satya Prakash he interacted extensively with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) Regional Head Dr. B. K. Sahu and senior scientist Dr. S. Bhavya, who agreed to arrange to get him the patent in a month's time free of cost as per NRDC policy.



Pavan participated in the recent China Shodha Yatra organised by Hyderabad-based Palle Srujana and interacted with Brigadier P. Ganesham, who was responsible for scouting many grassroots innovators like the biopic 'Mallesham' famous Chintakindi Mallesham, after which he won many prizes/recognitions, including his involvement in recent GITAM conference, where he got appreciation for his efforts as they kept his presentation on YouTube.