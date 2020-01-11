Top
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad Scholar presents paper at Prague

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad Scholar presents paper at Prague
Highlights

Deepika Kashyap, Ph.D. Research Scholar in the Department of Communication, S.N School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has...

Hyderabad: Deepika Kashyap, Ph.D. Research Scholar in the Department of Communication, S.N School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected to present a paper on "Internet Folklore and Online Mediated Identity: A Theoretical Approach to Nyishi Identity" in the Prague Visual History and Digital Humanities Conference 2020 at the Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic from January 27-28.

Deepika has been awarded the travel fellowship which will cover her travel, accommodation and a small allowance. Also, her paper is going to be published by the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Charles University-Matfyz Press.

Deepika Kashyap is working under the supervision of Dr P Kennedy, Associate Professor, Communication Department, UoH. Currently, she is a visiting PhD fellow at the Department of Estonian and Comparative Folklore, University of Tartu, and working under the guidance of Prof. Ülo Valk.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top