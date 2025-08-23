IIM Mumbai launches ACCA-integrated postgraduate diploma in international accounting and finance

IIM Mumbai has announced the launch of a new Postgraduate Diploma in International Accounting and Finance, integrated with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, a globally recognised professional qualification. The program is scheduled to begin in January 2026 and represents a significant step in bridging academic learning with international professional standards in accounting and finance.

The formal agreement for the program was marked through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between IIM Mumbai and Zell Education, an organisation that works in the field of finance and accounting education. According to IIM Mumbai, the introduction of this program reflects the institute’s aim to expand access to globally relevant professional qualifications and to prepare students for the evolving landscape of international finance. The integration of ACCA ensures that learners gain not only rigorous academic grounding but also industry-recognised certification, strengthening their readiness for global careers.

The program is designed to combine classroom instruction with practical exposure to international accounting standards, professional ethics, and financial management practices. By including the ACCA qualification within the postgraduate framework, students will graduate with credentials acknowledged by employers and institutions worldwide.

As part of the collaboration, Zell Education will support admissions outreach and provide academic advisory inputs to align the program with current industry requirements. In addition, the institute’s digital learning management system will be integrated into the course delivery, enabling a blended and technology-supported learning experience.

The ACCA qualification is widely regarded as a benchmark for professionals aspiring to build careers in accounting, auditing, financial management, and advisory services. Its inclusion within IIM Mumbai’s postgraduate offering signals an effort to strengthen the employability of students and provide them with pathways to opportunities both in India and abroad.

The Postgraduate Diploma in International Accounting and Finance is expected to attract graduates interested in combining advanced academic training with professional certification. With its focus on global standards, ethics, and technical expertise, the program is positioned to contribute to building a workforce capable of responding to the increasingly complex demands of the international financial sector.