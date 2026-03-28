IIMA initiative highlights growing role of AI in decision-making and industry

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has inaugurated the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence, marking a significant step in expanding academic and research focus on artificial intelligence in India.

The new school aims to explore how AI can be applied to real-world challenges across business, governance and society. It seeks to combine advances in artificial intelligence with management thinking to improve decision-making, productivity and organisational effectiveness.

The initiative is supported by a financial endowment and is designed as a platform for research, education and collaboration. The focus is not only on developing AI technologies but also on understanding how these technologies can be effectively integrated into institutions and systems.

Speaking at the event, Chandrika Tandon noted that the rapid rise of AI presents both opportunities and challenges. She highlighted that applied research in industry contexts can help translate technological advances into meaningful outcomes, particularly when combined with academic insight.

Pankaj Patel emphasised that artificial intelligence is reshaping organisations and economies globally. He stated that institutions have a responsibility to guide its use in a way that creates long-term value for both industry and society.

Adding to this, Bharat Bhasker described the initiative as a timely effort to bridge the gap between advancing AI technologies and their practical application. He pointed out that education, research and collaboration would be central to ensuring that AI contributes effectively to decision-making and productivity.

Experts at the launch also underlined that artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing decision-making processes, not just automating tasks. This shift requires professionals who can understand both the technical and organisational aspects of AI adoption.

Deep Kalra highlighted the importance of applying AI thoughtfully in real organisational settings. He noted that combining technological capabilities with management insight can help address complex challenges more effectively.

Meanwhile, Ankur Sinha observed that many challenges in an AI-driven world will extend beyond computation. Issues related to governance, ethics and institutional structures will require careful judgment and responsible leadership.

Alongside the inauguration, a research report on AI adoption trends was released. The study suggests that while organisations are increasing investments in artificial intelligence, much of the focus remains on short-term efficiency gains rather than long-term transformation.

The report also pointed to gaps such as the absence of clear leadership in AI initiatives and limited integration into broader strategies. It highlighted the need for more structured approaches to evaluating AI projects, including considerations of risk, governance and organisational readiness.