IIT Delhi launches 12-month online PG diploma in healthcare innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind 12-month Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management, aimed at equipping students and professionals with the skills to lead innovation in the booming healthcare industry.

Offered by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering—a joint initiative of IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi—the Programme is tailored for professionals in biomedical engineering, biotechnology, life sciences, healthcare, and allied sectors.

Designed for future-focused learners, the diploma blends technical training with interdisciplinary insight, covering core areas like biomedical innovation, regulatory science, product lifecycle management, and healthcare entrepreneurship. Participants will be prepared for emerging roles such as Healthcare Product Manager, Health Data Analyst, Medical Technology Consultant, and Regulatory Affairs Specialist.

Prof. Arnab Chanda, Associate Professor at IIT Delhi and the Programmeme coordinator, emphasised the Programmeme’s mission: “Our goal is to build a generation of translational thinkers capable of bridging the gap between lab innovation and patient impact.”

Key features of the Programmeme include:

• Live, interactive online classes led by IIT Delhi faculty, doctors, and industry experts

• Hands-on projects, real-time simulations, and case-based learning

• Access to advanced tools like 3D printers, Autocad, Arduino, and UX/UI labs

• Optional campus immersion for networking and collaborative engagement

Spanning 18 academic credits, the curriculum also covers topics like biofabrication, wearable healthcare devices, soft tissue characterisation, and AI/ML applications in healthcare. Eligible candidates must hold a relevant degree or have two years of industry experience. Graduates will receive affiliate alumni status from IIT Delhi, enhancing future learning and professional networks.