IIT Hyderabad hosts national meet on inclusive digital libraries

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) concluded the two-day Accessible and Inclusive Digital Library (AIDL)–2026 Symposium, bringing together experts, academicians, librarians, policymakers, and technology developers to discuss strategies for improving accessibility in digital knowledge systems across higher education institutions.

Organised by the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) – Library, the symposium served as a national platform for discussions on strengthening inclusive digital library services and advancing accessibility frameworks for diverse user communities, including persons with disabilities.

In his video message, Prof. B. S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, emphasised the importance of accessibility and inclusivity in knowledge systems. He noted that the presentation of around 50 research papers at the symposium reflected growing efforts by researchers and practitioners to develop technologies and practices that improve access to information for individuals with physical challenges.

Dr. Dipendra Manocha, Director of the Developing Countries Program at the DAISY Consortium, highlighted the technological barriers faced by differently abled users. He stressed the need for early integration of inclusive technologies, particularly within the education system, to ensure equal access to learning resources.

The symposium featured six thematic sessions over two days, including keynote lectures, panel discussions, research presentations, and product demonstrations. Discussions covered topics such as AI-enabled accessibility tools, inclusive library infrastructure, accessible digital platforms, and community-based outreach initiatives. Experts also explored the implementation of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and the integration of assistive technologies such as voice-enabled applications and sign language translation systems.

More than 60 research contributions were presented, highlighting emerging practices and institutional experiences in accessibility. An exhibition showcased assistive technologies, digital publishing tools, and accessibility-focused software.

The symposium concluded with key recommendations, including the adoption of WCAG-compliant digital systems, integration of AI-based assistive tools in libraries, and stronger institutional policies supporting inclusive digital infrastructure. Participants also emphasised the need for capacity-building initiatives to promote accessibility in academic libraries across India.