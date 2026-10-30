IIT Hyderabad to host half marathon 2026 on November 22

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) will organise the IIT Hyderabad Half Marathon 2026 on Sunday, November 22, at its campus in Kandi, Sangareddy district. Murlikant Rajaram Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist and a Padma Shri awardee, will attend as chief guest and flag off the event.

Petkar, who received the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) for para-swimming, is known for his achievements in sport. His life story inspired the film Chandu Champion, which brought his journey to a wider audience.

The annual event aims to encourage physical activity, fitness and community participation. It is open to students, faculty members, staff, alumni, working professionals, amateur runners, experienced athletes, families and fitness enthusiasts from Hyderabad, Sangareddy and other parts of Telangana.

According to the institute, the marathon attracted nearly 2,000 runners in 2024 and approximately 3,000 in 2025. The 2026 edition will feature four categories: a Half Marathon of 21.097 km, a 10K Run, a 5K Run and a 5K Fun Run. The categories are intended to accommodate participants with different levels of running experience.

Prize money will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each of the three competitive categories—the Half Marathon, 10K Run and 5K Run. First-place finishers will receive ₹10,000 each, second-place finishers ₹7,000 each and third-place finishers ₹5,000 each.

Swan Turbine Services Pvt. Ltd., based in Sangareddy, will continue as the title sponsor for the third consecutive year and support the prize-money awards.

The institute said the event forms part of its efforts to promote physical well-being and strengthen engagement with the surrounding community. By bringing together runners, families and members of the institute, the marathon provides an opportunity to participate in a shared sporting activity.

Registrations are open through the event portal. Participants can register at IIT Hyderabad Half Marathon 2026 Registration. For queries, they can email [email protected].