Indian scientist Dr Kalikinidi achieves safer, cost-effective drug manufacturing breakthrough

Indian scientist Dr. Nageswara Rao Kalikinidi, Senior Principal Scientist at TCG GreenChem, Inc., New Jersey, USA, is gaining international recognition for pioneering safer, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable methods in pharmaceutical synthesis.

Dr. Kalikinidi’s research has significantly improved the large-scale manufacturing of several critical medicines, making them more accessible and affordable. His work has contributed to the production of widely used drugs such as Furosemide, the Covid-19 oral antiviral Nirmatrelvir, and emergency medicines including Epinephrine and Norepinephrine.

Dr. Nageswara Rao has also worked on drugs widely used in respiratory and critical care treatment such as Phenylephrine and Salbutamol. His contributions focus on developing efficient chemical processes that improve safety, scalability, and environmental sustainability inpharmaceutical production. Among his notable research achievements is the development of the investigational anti-cancer drug Darlifarnib (KO-2806), a next-generation farnesyltransferase inhibitor designed to block the Ras pathway, slow tumor growth, and overcome resistance to conventional cancer therapies. Early clinical studies, particularly in combination with Cabometyx for kidney cancer, have shown encouraging results, highlighting the potential impact of his work in oncology.

During his postdoctoral research at Harvard University under Nobel Laureate Prof. E. J. Corey, Dr. Kalikinidi developed novel catalysts for enantioselective epoxidation and contributed to the total synthesis of complex natural products.

Earlier in his career in India, Dr. Kalikinidi conducted pioneering research in the field of total synthesis. He developed an efficient synthetic route to Mycalol, a rare marine natural product with promising activity against anaplastic thyroid cancer, enabling its large-scale production for further scientific investigation. He also achieved the total synthesis of Maltepolide C, a structurally complex marine compound with potent anticancer properties, establishing a reliable pathway for its scalable preparation. In addition, Dr. Kalikinidi designed an improved large-scale manufacturing process for the breast cancer drug Letrozole, significantly enhancing the efficiency and scalability of its pharmaceutical production.

A Ph.D. graduate of Osmania University, where he conducted research at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Dr. Kalikinidi has built an impressive career spanning both India and the United States. With multiple patents and publications in leading scientific journals, he is widely regarded as a visionary process chemist who bridges cutting-edge research with practical pharmaceutical applications.

In addition to his scientific contributions, Dr. Kalikinidi is also known as a dedicated mentor, guiding young researchers and helping shape the next generation of scientists in pharmaceutical process chemistry and global drug development. Dr. Kalikinidi’s vision is to catalyze the development of novel, effective and affordable drugs to treat unmet medical needs around the world.