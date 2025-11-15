International Film Festival for Children 2025 with global focus

Meridian School formally launched the International Film Festival for Children 2025 at its Banjara Hills campus on Friday, setting in motion a 15-day global celebration of cinema curated exclusively for young audiences. Organized in association with SCIFF 2025, the festival aims to expose children to international storytelling, cultural diversity, and experiential learning through film.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by prominent guests, including Chief Guest Senthil Kumar, renowned cinematographer and DOP of Baahubali; Guest of Honour Sobitha DevaraShetty; CEO Tejaswi Butta; Co-Founder Sree Renuka Butta; and President Lalitha Naidu. Their participation reflected the institution’s focus on integrating global artistic experiences into mainstream education.

Speaking at the event, Senthil Kumar highlighted the educational value of world cinema, emphasizing that films offer young viewers meaningful insights beyond entertainment. “Cinema is a powerful medium to teach, inspire, and open young minds to new perspectives. International festivals like this help children understand cultures, strengthen empathy, and appreciate the universal language of storytelling,” he said. The launch included a special screening of select international children’s films, attended by students, educators, and parents. The curated showcase offered a preview of the multicultural narratives the festival will feature throughout its run.

In her address, Meridian Schools CEO Tejaswi Butta reaffirmed the school’s commitment to experiential and global learning. She noted that international films enable students to “experience the world through stories and explore emotions and ideas that go beyond textbooks.”

The festival will run from November 14 to 30 across Meridian’s Banjara Hills and Madhapur campuses. The lineup includes 100 award-winning films from more than 20 countries, categorized screenings for four age groups, and a series of workshops and interactive sessions.