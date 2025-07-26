Live
International youth-led geoscience education workshop organised
The first International Geosciences Youth Movement (IGYM) Workshop 2025 began at the Prayoga Institute of Education Research campus, organized under the aegis of the International Geoscience Education Organization (IGEO), supported by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, and in partnership with RISE Philanthropy.
This week-long workshop (till July–29) brings together 30 outstanding students—15 from India and 15 from Israel, France, Spain, the USA, and Sri Lanka—to reimagine Earth science education and tackle urgent environmental challenges. Activities include fieldwork, lab experiments, leadership training, and cross-cultural collaboration, culminating in youth-led action plans for promoting Earth System Education globally.