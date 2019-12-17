Kolkata: Australian Hall of Fame award to Fr Felix Raj SJ

Kolkata: At the international Conference on "Frontiers in Accounting" organised jointly by the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (ICMA), Australia and St. Xavier's University, Kolkata, on Mondayand in the presence of a galaxy of distinquished guests and delegates from a broad range of companies and business houses and Faculty members and students of SXUK, the Global President of ICMA, Dr. Brendon O'Connell and the COO & CFO, Dr. Chris D'Souza presented the Hall of Fame to Fr. Felix Raj, Vice-Chancellor of SXUK in recognition of his outstanding contribution and life-time achievements in the field of education and management.

While presenting the award, Dr. Chris D'Souza said, "The ICMA Australia applauds the ground-breaking value creation and achievements of Rev. Fr. Felix Raj. We are honoured to induct Dr. Felix Raj into the global Management Accounting Hall of Fame for his services to the profession in India". Fr. Felix Raj is the first Indian to receive this award.

In his acceptance speech, Fr. Felix Raj said, "I am grateful to the ICMA Australia for recognising St. Xavier's University, Kolkata and I accept the award on behalf of the Xaverian family. I am just one of the many who deserve it".