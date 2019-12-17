Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

Kolkata: Australian Hall of Fame award to Fr Felix Raj SJ

Kolkata: Australian Hall of Fame award to Fr Felix Raj SJ
Highlights

Kolkata: At the international Conference on 'Frontiers in Accounting' organised jointly by the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (ICMA),...

Kolkata: At the international Conference on "Frontiers in Accounting" organised jointly by the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (ICMA), Australia and St. Xavier's University, Kolkata, on Mondayand in the presence of a galaxy of distinquished guests and delegates from a broad range of companies and business houses and Faculty members and students of SXUK, the Global President of ICMA, Dr. Brendon O'Connell and the COO & CFO, Dr. Chris D'Souza presented the Hall of Fame to Fr. Felix Raj, Vice-Chancellor of SXUK in recognition of his outstanding contribution and life-time achievements in the field of education and management.

While presenting the award, Dr. Chris D'Souza said, "The ICMA Australia applauds the ground-breaking value creation and achievements of Rev. Fr. Felix Raj. We are honoured to induct Dr. Felix Raj into the global Management Accounting Hall of Fame for his services to the profession in India". Fr. Felix Raj is the first Indian to receive this award.

In his acceptance speech, Fr. Felix Raj said, "I am grateful to the ICMA Australia for recognising St. Xavier's University, Kolkata and I accept the award on behalf of the Xaverian family. I am just one of the many who deserve it".

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top