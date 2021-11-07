Leveraging the power of opinions

Meet Nakshatra Sanjai 19, started a digital media platform called noo-gah to influence the power of opinions. It is a gamified social media platform that rewards and encourages users to connect via two-minute opinion-driven videos.



Nakshatra is a Kerala-based, completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, graduated from Delhi University and post-graduation from the University of Leicester. An IIM drop-out, specialisation in training and development from the Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD).

She worked for global brands and consulted for their marketing strategy. Frequent flyer programmes and loyalty programmes constitute my forte. She was based in the middle east for six years and then travelled and stayed across the globe.

She wrote her debut novel 'Dance of the Spirits with Theyyam as the backdrop. Theyyam is a magico-religious performance prevalent in the Malabar area of Kerala. The novel was entered for JCB Literature Prize 2018 and The DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2018.

The idea was Nakshatra's father's Sanjai Velayudhan. "He is also a pioneer in infusing gamification into marketing programmes. As the contours started becoming clear, I realised the potential impact it could have in shaping the collective dynamics of the social psyche. We did a lot of informal and formal research, surveys, etc before finalising the functionalities of noo-gah. The app only launched a few months, so measuring the impact at this point would be premature," said Nakshatra. The core team includes Sanjai, Nakshatra, and her mother Latha Sanjai.

Excerpts from an interview

What was the founding stone of this idea?

While working for global brands, I realised that while all of them spend millions of dollars in setting up marketing, loyalty programmes and beautifully designed websites, collecting detailed customer databases, the core interest is in creating campaigns and pushing it to them.

This gave me the idea of creating an opinions-platform embellished with gamification and loyalty rewards. In a world inhabited by opinionated and argumentative people, noo-gah provides for a neutral platform. The USP of noo-gah is user-generated content.

Over a period of time, it aspires to become a conductor of diverse opinions and facilitator of change which includes politics as well.

Why the name noo-gah?

Nougat is a confectionery made from sugar, almonds, hazelnuts, cocoa, etc. It is basically the culmination of various rich ingredients that contribute to its mind-numbing taste. Keeping the same principle in mind, we as a platform want to act as the binding agent that brings together and celebrates diverse opinions, thoughts and ideas. Noo-gah celebrates diversity. And that's how the name came to be.

What sets this app apart from the rest?

Noo-gah differentiates itself from other apps in terms of offering a platform exclusively for connecting via the exchange of viewpoints through videos in less than two minutes. It is a pioneering platform that enhances one's social media experience with the novel elements of gamification and reward programmes that would encourage opinion leaders and followers to spend more time on the app.

What was the driving force and what inspired you to create that app?

As we know, social media plays a big part in our lives. It influences them on a day-to-day basis and allows them to create online identities, communicate with others and build social networks among like-minded individuals. Lately, the global lockdown has made social media one of the most important platforms to spread information creating reverberating effects in society.

Having witnessed the power of opinions, and the effect of these opinions changing the decision-making landscape of the nation. I believed that a platform that eliminates the social media clutter coupled with my experience in loyalty programmes can give these opinions power and thus was born noo-gah!

It has given the opportunity for people to voice out their opinions and talk about issues that matter to them. However, amidst the social media superfluous clutter, individual voices were getting drowned. Noo-gah was born out of the desire to bring out conversations that are more than mere entertainment.

Tell us about the workings of the app?

Noo-gah allows users to upload two minutes videos of their opinions on various topics. The app also comes with gamification elements. Depending on the user's activity on the app, they will be awarded gems that will help the user rise through levels. A text reply will award the user with 1 gem, whereas a video reply will garner about 5 gems. These gems will be instrumental in the user's rise through tiers, which will give the user more credibility.

There are various tier levels namely Amber-1, Amber-2, Quartz, Emerald, Topaz, Ruby respectively. The users will be promoted through the levels based on the gems they've collected. Over time, a redemption catalogue will be added, users can then redeem these collected gems for various items in the catalogue.