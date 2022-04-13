Minorities Welfare Department to train government job aspirants

A K Khan IPS, retired, Advisor to Government of Telangana, Minorities Welfare and President TMREIS in a press statement on Tuesday stated that following the Government of Telangana's decision to take up recruitment of 80,039 posts lying vacant with various departments, the Minorities Welfare Department is all set to launch a free coaching programme for recruitment exams to Group I, II, III and IV, sub-inspector of police and constables, Teacher Eligibility Test and other exams.

Plans are being drawn to start the coaching in erstwhile districts in the State. Apart from coaching, mock tests will be conducted for the aspirants to make them confident. Based on the performance of the aspirants, they will be coached accordingly for the recruitment.

He said the Minorities Welfare Department is now coming up with strategies to guide aspirants who will be appearing for recruitment tests. The main focus is on giving comprehensive training to the job aspirants. It is a great opportunity provided by the State government for young aspirants to make a great career.

He urged the aspirants to work hard in achieving success in the upcoming recruitment exams and succeed in bagging a job in the public sector and serve for the State.