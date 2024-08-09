Nasr School celebrates academic excellence & spirit of patriotism

Hyderabad: Nasr School hosted a memorable event today, celebrating both academic excellence and the spirit of patriotism with an Inter-house patriotic song competition. The program was a vibrant blend of accolades for high achievers and musical tributes to the nation, fostering an atmosphere of pride and unity.

The event commenced with a solemn prayer, setting a reflective tone, followed by a warm welcome to the esteemed judges, Madhuri Ayyagari and Reesha Sujit, whose presence added to the significance of the occasion. Amethyst House opened the competition with a soulful performance, setting a high bar for the other houses.

As the audience enjoyed the melodies, the felicitation of subject toppers took place in phases, with the honors being interspersed between musical performances. Emerald House captivated the audience with their rendition, followed by another group of subject toppers being recognized for their outstanding academic achievements.

Ruby House and Sapphire House continued the momentum with powerful and emotive performances, each adding to the patriotic fervor of the event. The recognition of top academic performers continued throughout, ensuring that each student’s hard work was acknowledged.

Topaz House concluded the competition with an inspiring performance, leaving the audience in awe of the talent and dedication exhibited by all participants. The much-anticipated announcement of winners followed, with Amethyst House being declared the most outstanding house in the competition.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the day’s success, followed by the school song, which resonated with the spirit of Nasr School.