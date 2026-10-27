Our country needs not only IT professionals but also civil, mechanical, and chemical engineers: NIT Rourkela Director

From working in the mining industry to teaching, conducting research and leading national institutes, Prof. K Umamaheshwar Rao’s career has spanned more than four decades in engineering education. An alumnus of Osmania University and IIT (BHU), he earned his PhD in rock mechanics from IIT Kharagpur, where he served in academic and administrative roles, including Head of the Department of Mining Engineering. He later served as Director of NIT Karnataka, Surathkal, before taking charge of NIT Rourkela in 2022. In this interview with The Hans India, he reflects on the skills engineers need today, the role of technology in education, emerging opportunities in mining and critical minerals, and the experiences that shaped his own journey.

How has your understanding of engineering education evolved over the years?

The gap between industry and academia is not new. Industry expects graduates to contribute to specific problems from day one, but universities cannot produce tailor-made graduates for every employer. Nor should that be their objective. During my five-year engineering programme, compulsory summer training in mines gave us direct exposure to the workplace. We understood the differences between coal and metal mines and between open-cast and underground operations. Engineering must be experienced in the field, not just taught in the classroom. Practical training remains essential to connecting theory with application.

How should engineering education respond to artificial intelligence and changing industry requirements?

Engineers today must go beyond understanding textbooks. They need to examine a problem, consider multiple solutions and determine what is technically possible, practical and feasible. AI may automate routine engineering tasks, but it will also create new challenges requiring specialised knowledge. We should view AI as an assisting tool rather than a competing force. Students need strong fundamentals and the ability to use emerging technologies to address problems that may not yet be clearly defined.

How is mining engineering changing with the growing focus on critical minerals and clean technologies?

Mining engineering is no longer limited to the extraction of conventional minerals. Critical minerals are important to energy security and several emerging technologies, but extraction is only one part of the value chain. Processing, environmental management and economics are equally important.

Curricula must reflect this interdisciplinary nature. We need advanced mineral-processing laboratories, opportunities for students from chemical and metallurgical engineering to study mineral processing, and greater emphasis on mineral economics, supply chains and environmental, social and governance requirements. Future mining engineers will need to understand the wider strategic and technological context of their work.

What are NIT Rourkela’s priorities for research and future growth?

NIT Rourkela has strengths across science, engineering and technology, including mining, metallurgy, ceramics, biotechnology, food processing and industrial design.

These areas offer opportunities to address industrial and societal needs. We are looking to develop our capabilities in critical minerals, advanced ceramics, sustainable mining, food and medical technologies, AI and computational science. Our newer programmes in AI, engineering physics and computational mathematics can complement our established engineering disciplines. We also want research to progress beyond publications towards patents, technology transfer, industrial applications and start-ups.

What skills are employers looking for, and how is the institute preparing students?

Employers increasingly need graduates who can combine technical knowledge with interdisciplinary thinking. A core engineer who understands AI or a materials engineer who understands sustainability can bring different perspectives to complex problems. Our approach includes curriculum development, internships, industry interaction and entrepreneurship support through the Foundation for Technology Business Incubation. Students also develop teamwork and leadership through campus activities, technical festivals and student clubs. Engineering problems rarely belong to one discipline, so communication and collaboration are essential.

What would you tell students who feel pressured to choose popular engineering branches?

Every engineering discipline has a role to play. The country needs software professionals, but it also needs civil, mechanical, mining, chemical, ceramic and metallurgical engineers. Infrastructure, manufacturing, semiconductors, clean energy and critical minerals all depend on these disciplines. Students should not choose a branch solely because of social pressure or current trends. They should consider their interests, strengths and the kind of problems they want to solve. Popularity changes over time, but strong fundamentals and the ability to keep learning remain valuable.

Having worked in education for decades, what advice would you give students who are still deciding their future?

Do not worry if you do not have all the answers today. Be patient, remain curious and develop depth in one area while learning from others. A career can take unexpected turns, and experiences outside your original discipline can make you a better engineer and researcher. I also believe students should build a life, not just a career. Technical skills can help secure a job, but values, resilience and empathy shape how we use those skills.

How is NIT Rourkela preparing students for changing industry requirements, particularly in terms of placements?

Employers increasingly look for students who can apply their knowledge to solve practical problems, communicate effectively and work across disciplines. Engineering education therefore needs to go beyond textbook learning. At NIT Rourkela, students are encouraged to develop technical competence alongside problem-solving, teamwork and adaptability so that they can respond to changing industry expectations.