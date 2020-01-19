Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020:PM to interact with students today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday and share "valuable tips" with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner.

The third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the event, of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition. Officials said the event will start around 11.00 am and will also be broadcast on YouTube.

The students who will get to ask questions to the prime minister have been short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects — Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

"A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

A senior official said the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students for the event this year. Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries. PM Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in last year's. This year's event was initially scheduled for January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.