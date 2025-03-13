Pooja Chopra recalls water balloon fights and fond Holi memories with family

As Holi approaches, actress Pooja Chopra looks back at some of her most cherished memories of the festival. She shares a personal glimpse into her childhood Holi celebrations, revealing how she would sneak water balloons into her tuition classes.

Recalling her childhood days, Pooja told IANS, “One of the craziest things I remember doing on Holi—or rather, the day before—was back when I was in school. I used to carry water balloons in my bag when I went for my tuition classes. I’d quietly attend my class as if nothing was up, and once we were done and came downstairs, l’d pull out the balloons and throw them at my friends when they least expected it. They would go back home drenched and come back next day with vengeance.”

“Back in school, I remember being completely drenched in baby oil from head to toe before Holi every strand of hair, the creases of my ears, earlobes, nail beds, even my elbows were covered in oil! Thankfully, now everyone plays with gulal and organic colors, so I no longer have to worry about stubborn stains after a shower. But even today, I still like to apply a thick coat of moisturizer before heading out,” Pooja added.

The ‘Commando’ actress also fondly recalled her favorite Holi treat, Puran Puri.

“My favorite food has to be Puran Puri with ghee! After playing Holi, my nani would make it for me thick, stuffed, more like a Puran Paratha than a Puran Puri, but absolutely delicious. Garam puran paratha with ghee, has to be my all-time favorite.”

Reflecting on the tradition of Holika Dahan, Pooja recalled the sacred rituals that have remained unchanged since childhood.

Pooja Chopra mentioned, “Holika Dahan Since childhood, it has been about coming together for the puja, circling the bonfire, offering prayers and receiving sweets as prasad. But as kids, the most exciting part was sneaking away to play with water with friends right after! Even today, the essence of Holika Dahan remains the same it is a time for prayer, reflection, and seeking blessings also an excuse where u meet everyone in the community and sharing sweets.”

Pooja, who won the Femina Miss India World 2009, got her breakthrough with “Commando: A One Man Army” and since then has appeared in many films, including Madhur Bhandarkar’s movies “Fashion” and “Heroine.”