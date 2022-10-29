Prof Pramod K Nayar elected Fellow of Royal Historical Society

The Royal Historical Society (RHS) has elected Prof Pramod K Nayar, faculty, Department of English, University of Hyderabad (UoH) as its Fellow in recognition of his contribution to historical scholarship.

The Royal Historical Society was established in 1868 as a learned society, and is today one of the world's most respected societies for historical research and teaching. The RHistS's areas of work include policy studies, advocacy concerning the study and teaching of history, numerous academic events, a research and skills program, among others. It also publishes the Transactions of the Royal Historical Society from Cambridge University Press, two book series, New Historical Perspectives and Camden Series (on British history), besides the massive online database - The Bibliography of British and Irish History.

Pramod Nayar's contribution to the field, as recognized by the Royal Historical Society, include the following books on British India: English Writing and India (Routledge 2007), Colonial Voices (Wiley-Blackwell 2012), The Great Uprising (Penguin 2007), Indian Travel Writing in the Age of Empire (Bloomsbury 2021), The British Raj: Keywords (Routledge 2019). Besides these he has numerous collections: The Penguin 1857 Reader (Penguin 2007), The Trial of Bahadur Shah Zafar (Orient BlackSwan 2007), Days of the Raj (Penguin 2009), Women in Colonial India (5 volumes, Routledge 2014), Indian Travel Writing 1830-1947 (5 volumes, Routledge 2017), English Siege and Prison Writings (Routledge, 2016), The Imperial Archives (5 volumes, Bloomsbury, 2022).

Forthcoming books in the field include Thugs and Bandits (volume Six of The Imperial Archives) and The Raj: A Journey through Ten Documents (Bloomsbury). Pramod Nayar also holds the UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies in the Department of English.