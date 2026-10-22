Scholarships

Scholarship Name 1: Sakal India Foundation Career Development Scholarship 2026

Description: The Sakal India Foundation Career Development Scholarship 2026 is being offered by the Sakal India Foundation to support ambitious Indian students in their academic and career advancement. This scholarship provides financial aid and mentorship to candidates exhibiting academic excellence and commitment to professional growth.

Eligibility: Applications are open to residents of India who have completed at least Class 10 level of education. Applicants must have a valid admission letter and have secured a minimum of 85% aggregate marks in the previous class.

Prizes & Rewards: An award of up to ₹10,000.

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2026

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/SICS5

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Scholarship Name 2: Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan 2026-27

Description: The Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan 2026-27, an initiative by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, supports the educational aspirations of daughters of truck drivers across India. The scholarship provides financial assistance to eligible girls studying in Class 11, Class 12, Graduation, and Post-Graduation, helping them continue their education despite financial challenges.

Eligibility: • Open to girls studying in Class 11, Class 12, Graduation, or Post-Graduation.

• Applicants must be daughters/wards of truck drivers.

• Students from across India are eligible to apply.

• Children of Buddy4Study or Mahindra & Mahindra employees are not eligible.

Note: If the latest semester results are unavailable, the previous odd-semester results may be considered for selection.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 10,000 as a fixed scholarship award for each selected scholar.

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2026

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/MHSA4

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Scholarship Name 3: SDEF India Scholarship Program 2026-27

Description: The SDEF India Scholarship Program 2026-27, an initiative of the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF), supports academically meritorious students from financially constrained families who are beginning professional undergraduate courses in India. Selected students can receive up to INR 50,000 per academic year, renewable for up to four years, subject to annual review and continued eligibility.

Eligibility: • Open to students admitted to the first year of a full-time eligible professional undergraduate programme in 2026-27.

• The applicant’s annual family income must not exceed INR 12 lakh from all sources.

• Applicants should not have taken a drop or gap year after Class 12.

• Students must meet the applicable academic, entrance examination and category-wise eligibility criteria for their course.

• Eligible programmes include B.Tech./B.E., MBBS, BDS, and B.Arch.

• Applicants must be willing to participate in further assessment and selection stages, if shortlisted.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 per academic year, renewable for up to four years, subject to annual review and continued eligibility. The scholarship amount is disbursed directly to the student’s college or university towards approved educational expenses.

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2026

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/SDEF1

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Scholarship Name 4: Vahani Scholarship 2026

Description: The Vahani Scholarship 2026 is being offered by the Vahani Scholarship Trust to students in Class 12. This scholarship aims to financially support the undergraduate education of meritorious students from economically weaker sections.

Eligibility: Applications are open to students currently pursuing studies in Class 12, have secured 85% or above in Class 10th, and have an annual family income of less than ₹3 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates receive full tuition fees, a stipend for a laptop, travel allowance, and numerous other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 01-11-2026

Application mode: Online application only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/VAHA1

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Scholarship Name 5: WINGS — Women INspiring Growth in STEM Scholarship Program

Description: IIT Bombay’s Alumnus Bharat Desai and his wife, Neerja Sethi, have launched an initiative at IIT Bombay to encourage women in STEM, named WINGS — Women INspiring Growth in STEM Scholarship Program. This initiative aims to break financial barriers and champion women’s education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Eligibility: • For female students planning to pursue an undergraduate

• Students not availing any other government tuition grant or scholarship.

• The scholarship will continue for students maintaining a 6.0 CPI or higher.

Prizes & Rewards: The scholarship covers tuition fees (Rs 2 lakhs per annum) for women students meeting the above eligibility criteria.

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2026

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/WINGS2

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Scholarship Name 6: Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2026-27

Description: The Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2026-27, a CSR initiative of Infocepts Foundation, is now open for applications. The scholarship supports meritorious engineering students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds with support of up to INR 50,000 per year for four years .

Eligibility: Open to undergraduate Computer Engineering, IT, AI, ML, or Data Science students (Any year) with 60% in Class 10 and 12, family income up to INR 6 lakh, studying/domiciled in Nagpur, Pune, Chennai, or Bengaluru.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarship support of up to INR 50,000 per academic year for a maximum period of four years, subject to annual renewal and continued eligibility.