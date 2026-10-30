Scholarship Name 1: Indic AI Scholarship Program 2026-27

Description: The Indic AI Scholarship Program 2026-27 supports Students with Disabilities by providing 100% scholarships for competitive exam preparation, including CUET, JEE, CAT, and CLAT. The program offers access to quality coaching, structured learning resources, study materials, mock tests, and guidance to help eligible students pursue their higher education and career goals.

Eligibility: Students with Disabilities who meet the following criteria can apply:

• For CUET: Class 12 students aspiring to pursue undergraduate studies through CUET.

• For JEE: Class 11 or 12 students from the Science stream aspiring to pursue engineering or technical education.

• For CAT: Undergraduate students, particularly those in their third or final year, planning to pursue an MBA and prepare for CAT.

• For CLAT: Class 11 or 12 students aspiring to pursue undergraduate law programmes through CLAT.

• For all programmes: Applicants must have a valid UDID (Unique Disability ID) card.

Prizes & Rewards: Get a 100% scholarship for competitive exam preparation, including coaching, study materials, mock tests, and structured learning support.

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2026

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/IASP3

QR Code: https://dle9eg0t055l3.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/indic-ai-scholarship-program-2026-271793065702.png

Scholarship Name 2: Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme 2026

Description: The Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme 2026 is being offered by the Sitaram Jindal Foundation (NGO) for students from Class 11 to the postgraduate level. It aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing various degree and diploma courses.

Eligibility: Applications are open to students of Class 11, 12, ITI, Diploma, graduation, or postgraduation (in General Fields, Medical, and Engineering) below the age of 30 years. Applicants must have an income up to ₹4,00,000 (for salaried employees) and up to ₹2,50,000 (for others).

Prizes & Rewards: An award that covers their tuition fees and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: Online Applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/SJFSE2

QR Code: https://dle9eg0t055l3.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/sitaram-jindal-foundation-scholarship-scheme-20261793065662.png

Scholarship Name 3: Winnie Sun Scholarship Program 2026-27

Description: The Winnie Sun Scholarship Program 2026-27 supports girl MBBS aspirants currently enrolled in the first year of an MBBS programme at recognised medical colleges in India, offering financial assistance of up to INR 65,000 per year for the entire duration of the course, up to 5 years, to ease the cost of medical education and enable them to complete their course.

Eligibility: • The scholarship is open to girl MBBS aspirants.

• Applicants must be currently enrolled in the first year of an MBBS programme at a recognised medical college in India.

• Applicants must have successfully completed their Class 12 board examinations.

• The annual family income from all sources must not exceed ₹5 lakh.

• Children of employees of Buddy4Study India Foundation or Concentrix Pvt. Ltd. are not eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to INR 65,000 per year for the entire duration of the MBBS course, up to 5 years, covering institution fees, examination fees, books, stationery, equipment, and other academic costs.

Last Date to Apply: 30-10-2026

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/CTXSP1

QR Code: https://dle9eg0t055l3.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/winnie-sun-scholarship-program-2026-271793065729.png

Scholarship Name 4: Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Program 2026-27

Description: The Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Program 2026-27, instituted by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, supports meritorious girl students studying at government schools and colleges across India. Through financial aid, it enables students from Class 9 to post-graduation to pursue their education with confidence, while fostering academic and personal growth.

Eligibility: • Open exclusively to meritorious girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12, Polytechnic Diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate courses at recognised government schools, colleges, or institutions across India.

• Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in their most recent academic year.

• The annual parental income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed INR 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to INR 60,000.

Last Date to Apply: 30-10-2026

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/ABCC18

QR Code: https://dle9eg0t055l3.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/aditya-birla-capital-scholarship-program-2026-271790595845.png

Scholarship Name 5: Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2026-27

Description: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2026-27, an initiative by Tata Capital Limited, provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursuing Class 11, Class 12, undergraduate, diploma, and ITI courses at recognised institutions across India.

Eligibility: • Open to Indian students in Classes 11 and 12 or pursuing UG, Diploma, or ITI courses at recognised institutions.

• Minimum 60% marks in the previous year.

• Annual parental income must not exceed INR 4 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students can receive 80% to 100% of their tuition/course fees, up to INR 15,000 (Class 11 & 12) and up to INR 18,000 (undergraduate, diploma & ITI), based on their academic performance. (Whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: 15-11-2026

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/TCPS37