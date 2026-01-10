St Francis Girls High School celebrates 175 yrs of educational legacy

Hyderabad

St Francis Girls High School, Regimental Bazar, marked its 175th anniversary with a commemorative event highlighting its long-standing contribution to women’s education. The milestone celebration reflected the institution’s journey of academic excellence and character building since its establishment in 1850.

The event was attended by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, who participated as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, the Governor acknowledged the school’s role in shaping generations of students through education rooted in values and discipline. He appreciated the efforts of the school’s management, faculty, and alumni in sustaining its educational standards over the decades and encouraged students to pursue academic growth while contributing positively to society.

Students, staff, alumni, and invited dignitaries took part in the celebrations.

A key highlight of the programme was a stage performance titled Operation Sindoor, presented by 175 students. The play portrayed themes of national service and discipline and was well received by the audience. Founded by the Sisters of Charity, followers of St Bartholomea Capitanio and St Vincenza Gerosa, the school began with an initial strength of 30 students. Over the years, it has grown into a large educational institution with approximately 2,600 students and 180 staff members. Earlier, Principal Sister Gracy Mendonza welcomed attendees and reflected on the institution’s foundation, noting the collective efforts of generations of educators and supporters in sustaining the school’s mission of holistic education.