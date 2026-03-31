Student wins STEM presentation award at international research conference

A Class 11 student, Shambhavi Das, has been recognised with the Best STEM Presentation Award at the International Young Researchers’ Conference 2025 (IYRC), a global student research event hosted by Columbia University. The conference, conducted virtually this year, saw participation from students across more than 20 countries, with a limited number of awards presented across categories.

The student, associated with the Prayoga Institute of Education Research, was the only participant from India to receive an award at the event. Her presentation focused on a research study exploring the use of titanium dioxide nanoparticles for detecting dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with mood, motivation, and behaviour. Variations in dopamine levels are linked to several neurological conditions, making its detection an important area in biomedical research.

The study formed part of a broader student-led research project on the synthesis of metal oxide nanostructures for biomolecule sensing. Conducted in collaboration with fellow students Aadya and Shashank, the research was carried out under the guidance of mentors within a structured academic programme.

As part of the project, the team synthesised titanium dioxide nanoparticles using a solution-based sol-gel method. The materials were then analysed using multiple scientific techniques, including X-ray diffraction, infrared spectroscopy, electron microscopy, and thermal analysis. The objective was to evaluate whether these nanostructures could function effectively as electrochemical sensors for dopamine detection.

According to the findings presented, titanium dioxide nanoparticles demonstrated potential as a sensing material. Such approaches, researchers note, could contribute to the development of faster and more precise diagnostic tools in the future.

The recognition highlights the growing participation of school students in research-based international platforms. Events such as IYRC are increasingly providing opportunities for early-stage researchers to present scientific work in areas including materials science, biosensing, and applied chemistry.