Students of JD Institute of Fashion Technology visit Rashtrapati Bhavan

Students of interior design at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, a pioneer in the field of design education for the past 31 years, visited...

New Delhi: Students of interior design at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, a pioneer in the field of design education for the past 31 years, visited Rashtrapati Bhavan, the largest official residence of India, to study its historic and magnificent art and architecture. Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker and is a subtle blend of Indian and European architecture.

The students returned with a deeper understanding of the various aspects of construction, design, planning and art styles of the magnificent building. Rupal Dalal, Executive Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said, "We strive to provide experiential learning to our students. The Rashtrapati Bhavan is an iconic creation and a showcase of Indian architecture and I am sure the interior design students learned a lot during their visit."

