Students present global flavours at international food festival

Students of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), organised “Ambrosial Atlas – Every Nation, Every Flavor, Elevated,” the 12th edition of the institute’s International Food Festival, held at Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse Road. The event served as a student-led culinary showcase that brought together diverse global cuisines and hospitality practices.

The festival was organised entirely by final-year students from the 2023–2026 batch, who were responsible for conceptualising and executing the event. From developing the theme and designing menus to managing kitchen operations, guest service, marketing, and overall event coordination, students handled all aspects of the festival. The initiative reflected a practical approach to hospitality education, where students gain experience by managing real events rather than only classroom simulations.

Inspired by the international spirit of the Young Chef Olympiad 2026, which recently opened in Bengaluru, the festival highlighted the diversity of global food traditions. Guests experienced dishes representing Pan-Asian, American, European, and Middle Eastern cuisines, reflecting the range of culinary influences that shape contemporary gastronomy.

Unlike a typical campus food event, the festival functioned as a full-scale hospitality experience. Guests included both ticket-holders and patrons visiting the hotel, allowing students to operate within a professional hospitality environment. The collaboration with Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse Road provided an opportunity for students to work in a real hotel setting and manage services similar to industry standards.

A dedicated mocktail bar, curated by student mixologists, added another dimension to the event. The beverages combined ingredients and flavours inspired by different regions, highlighting creativity in beverage preparation alongside the culinary offerings.

The festival also brought together representatives from the hospitality sector and diplomatic circles. Among the attendees were Shabinaa Sultana, representing the Office of the Honorary Consulate of Tunisia, and Shiv Bose, General Manager of Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse Road.

For the participating students, the event marked the culmination of several years of training in culinary arts, teamwork, and hospitality management, offering a practical platform to apply their skills in a real-world setting.