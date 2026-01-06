Survey finds gen z students rethink career paths, shun traditional full-time jobs

A survey by Randstad India has revealed a significant shift in how Gen Z students and young professionals in India view their future careers, with only a small proportion aspiring to traditional, long-term full-time jobs. According to The GenZ Workplace Blueprint report, just 16 per cent of Gen Z respondents prefer a single, conventional full-time role, reflecting changing attitudes among students preparing to enter the workforce.

The report, which focuses on Gen Z individuals born between 1997 and 2007, highlights how students and early-career professionals are redefining success by seeking flexibility, multiple income streams, and meaningful work. A notable 43 per cent of Gen Z respondents expressed a preference for a full-time job combined with a side hustle, indicating a strong inclination towards blended career paths rather than linear employment models.

The findings suggest that today’s students are increasingly pragmatic and forward-looking. While financial stability remains important, Gen Z students are unwilling to sacrifice autonomy, work-life balance, or personal values for job security alone. This mindset is also reflected in their high mobility, with 38 per cent indicating they plan to stay in a job for less than a year, a trend that sets them apart from older generations.

When asked about factors influencing job choices, pay emerged as the top priority for students and young professionals, cited by 29 per cent of respondents. However, flexibility closely followed, with 23 per cent valuing location flexibility and 15 per cent prioritising flexible working hours. The survey also found that 94 per cent of Gen Z consider long-term personal and professional goals when evaluating opportunities, suggesting that short job tenures do not necessarily indicate a lack of commitment but rather strategic career planning.

The report further points out that retention among Gen Z students transitioning into work depends more on core employment conditions than traditional perks. Better pay, flexible hours, and work-life balance were identified as stronger motivators than benefits such as additional leave. For many students, opportunities for travel and the ability to work remotely, including from abroad, are also attractive factors shaping career decisions.

Another key aspect highlighted in the survey is Gen Z’s relationship with technology and learning. As digital natives, students show high engagement with artificial intelligence, with over half actively using AI tools for learning. On-the-job training and peer learning also rank high, underscoring a preference for practical, tech-driven education over purely theoretical approaches. However, alongside enthusiasm, there is caution, as many students express concern about AI’s long-term impact on job security.

Despite these concerns, Gen Z students appear optimistic about their career prospects. A majority reported feeling motivated and engaged in their current roles or internships, and many believe their present work aligns with their long-term aspirations. This cautious optimism reflects a generation that is ambitious yet realistic about the challenges of the modern job market. Experts note that the survey’s findings carry important implications for educators and employers alike. As Gen Z students prepare to enter the workforce, there is a growing need for academic institutions to emphasise employability skills, adaptability, and continuous learning. At the same time, organisations looking to attract young talent must rethink traditional employment structures to align with evolving expectations.

With Gen Z set to form a substantial share of India’s future workforce, the report underscores a clear message: today’s students are not rejecting work, but redefining it on their own terms—seeking careers that balance income, flexibility, growth, and purpose.

• Only 16% of Indian Gen Z prefer a single traditional full-time job.

• 43% favour a full-time role with a side hustle, reflecting blended career aspirations.

• 38% plan to stay less than a year in a job, indicating high career mobility.

• Pay, flexibility, and learning opportunities outweigh traditional perks for retention.