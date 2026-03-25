Survey finds rising demand for women professionals

Women’s participation in job postings across India increased by 19% year-on-year, according to Women in the Indian Workforce 2026, a hiring trends report foundit analysing recruitment activity between February 2025 and February 2026. The study indicates that employment opportunities for women are gradually expanding across experience levels, locations, and professional roles.

For young women entering the workforce or planning career paths, the findings suggest a slowly changing hiring landscape. While entry-level roles continue to account for a large share of openings, the survey shows growing representation in positions requiring higher levels of experience.

According to the foundit report, the share of job postings for women with 7–10 years of experience rose from 11% in 2025 to 14% in 2026. Positions requiring 11–15 years of experience increased from 2% to 4%, while roles demanding more than 15 years of experience rose from 1% to 3%.

At the same time, entry-level positions declined slightly, suggesting a gradual shift toward mid- and senior-level hiring.

Geographically, employment opportunities are also expanding beyond major metropolitan centres. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities accounted for 44% of job postings featuring women’s representation in 2026, up from 41% the previous year. Although Tier-1 cities still dominate overall hiring, their share declined slightly from 59% to 56%. Cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore, and Kochi were among those showing faster growth in opportunities linked to women’s hiring.

Among large urban hubs, Delhi/NCR remained the leading centre, accounting for 21% of postings in 2026. Bengaluru’s share increased to 16%, while Pune and Hyderabad also recorded moderate gains. Mumbai’s share saw a small decline compared with the previous year.

The survey also highlights a shift in the types of roles where women are being represented. Participation increased in technology and business-focused functions. Women’s representation in IT roles rose from 32% to 34%, while Data and Analytics increased from 7% to 10%.

Similar growth was seen in Sales and Business Development (15% to 16%) and Marketing and Communications (14% to 16%). Meanwhile, sectors where women have traditionally been concentrated, such as customer service and human resources, recorded slight declines.

Salary patterns also show gradual diversification. While most job postings remain in the Rs 0–10 lakh per annum (LPA) range, their share declined from 79% in 2025 to 74% in 2026. Opportunities in the Rs 11–25 LPA range rose from 11% to 16%, and roles offering Rs 25 LPA and above increased from 8% to 10%. The survey also notes evolving workplace arrangements. After a strong push toward return-to-office policies in 2025, organisations appear to be adopting a more balanced approach, with modest growth in hybrid and remote opportunities.