Survey highlights growing concerns over late-night screen habits affecting teenagers’ sleep patterns

Concerns over sleep deprivation among teenagers are increasing as late-night smartphone use continues to disrupt sleep patterns across urban India. A recent survey conducted by the Child Online Protection (COP) App among 5,000 parents of teenagers aged 12–18 highlights the growing impact of screen habits on young people’s health and daily routines.

The survey covered major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow, showing that the issue is widespread and not limited to metropolitan areas. The findings indicate that smartphones are significantly delaying bedtimes and reducing the quality of sleep among teenagers.

Key findings from the survey include:

• Delayed bedtimes: Around 62% of parents said their children sleep after 11 PM due to smartphone use. One in three teenagers spends more than two hours on screens after dinner.

• Sleep quality concerns: Nearly 68% of parents believe excessive screen time is affecting their children’s sleep quality, with late-night scrolling and constant notifications causing frequent interruptions.

• Night-time dependency: A large number of teenagers continue using smartphones in bed, resulting in shorter and disturbed sleep cycles.

City-level insights further underline the seriousness of the problem. In Mumbai, 68% of teenagers sleep after 11 PM due to smartphone use, while 72% of parents expressed concern about screen addiction. In Delhi, 66% of teens stay up late, and about 46% wake up at night to check notifications—the highest among the cities surveyed. Bengaluru recorded the highest rate of bedtime phone usage, with 53% of teenagers using smartphones after going to bed and 74% of parents reporting concerns about its impact on sleep.

Parents in emerging urban centres such as Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad have also reported rising concern, indicating that sleep disruption linked to smartphone use is spreading beyond major cities.

Experts note that prolonged exposure to screens at night interferes with the body’s natural sleep cycle. The blue light emitted by smartphones can disrupt the circadian rhythm, making it harder for teenagers to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling rested.

With increasing digital engagement and academic demands, experts stress the importance of balanced technology use. Encouraging screen-free routines before bedtime and promoting healthier digital habits are seen as essential steps to address the growing issue of sleep deprivation among teenagers.