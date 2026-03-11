Survey reveals rising digital stress among students during board exam season

As board examinations continue across India, anonymised usage data launched Child Online Protection (COP) app has revealed widespread parental concern over children’s digital habits during this critical academic period. According to the survey insights, 89% of Indian parents are worried about excessive screen time during exam season, citing its negative impact on concentration, sleep patterns, and overall well-being.

The concern extends beyond major metropolitan centres. Data collected from families in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, along with Tier-2 cities such as Jaipur and Lucknow, indicates that exam-related digital stress is emerging as a common household issue nationwide.

The findings highlight a stark contrast between households that implement structured screen-time rules and those that do not. Children without defined digital boundaries spend an average of 3 hours and 47 minutes daily on their devices during exam months. In comparison, families that actively enforce parental controls and structured digital schedules report usage dropping by more than half, averaging closer to 90 minutes per day. The data suggests that balanced regulation, rather than complete prohibition, plays a significant role in managing digital distractions during high-pressure academic periods.

Despite exams being a time of intense study, over 68% of total screen time is reportedly spent on non-academic applications. Social media platforms, gaming apps, entertainment services, and chat platforms dominate usage patterns. Social Media account for the majority of teenage screen engagement, underscoring the difficulty parent’s face in distinguishing between digital learning tools and online distractions. Late-night usage has emerged as a major concern. The survey shows peak screen activity between 10 PM and 1 AM during exam periods. On average, teens unlock their devices between 110 and 130 times daily, indicating frequent digital interruptions even during study hours. Additionally, nearly 62% of monitored teenagers access social media or entertainment apps within 30 minutes before bedtime, contributing to reduced sleep duration and increased fatigue.

Parents have also reported behavioural and emotional changes linked to excessive screen exposure. These include heightened anxiety triggered by social media comparisons, peer pressure from constant messaging groups, fear of missing out, irritability due to late-night gaming, and reduced family interaction. Reflecting these concerns, 71% of parents believe excessive phone usage increases exam-related stress rather than relieving it. Furthermore, one in three parents admit they struggle to enforce digital boundaries without triggering conflict at home.

The data also reveals heightened parental vigilance beyond screen usage. Geo-fencing alerts are among the most frequently activated notifications, suggesting increased monitoring of children’s physical safety during coaching classes and late study hours.

The COP platform states that it aims to support families by offering tools to monitor screen time, regulate app usage, and promote healthier digital habits.

As exam pressure intensifies, the survey underscores a growing national conversation about achieving balance between academic success and responsible technology use.

Sandeep Kumar, founder of the COP app, said, “Board exams represent a particularly sensitive phase for both students and parents. While digital tools remain essential for learning, unmanaged screen exposure can significantly affect concentration and emotional well-being. Parents today are not seeking digital bans, but rather balanced and structured systems that help children perform better while preserving trust at home.”