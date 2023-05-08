The first games of Italian football league system was played

May 8, 1898: Italian Football Championship was a major event in the footballing history of Italy. It was the first FIGC-endorsed league competition which is considered an official predecessor of Serie A.

It was a knock-out tournament involving three clubs from Turin and one from Genoa. All three matches were played at the Velodromo Umberto I in Turin on 8 May, over the course of the one day. The winner of this first-ever season was Genoa.