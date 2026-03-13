The importance of traditional play in childhood development

Children today are growing up in increasingly structured, screen-dominated environments. Free, unstructured outdoor play is shrinking at an unprecedented pace. Rising academic pressure and heightened safety concerns have replaced mud, trees, and open grounds with worksheets and screens. This shift is often viewed as progress, and concerns around it are sometimes dismissed as nostalgia. However, the issue at hand is developmental.

What many observers point to is a gradual shift in how childhood experiences are shaped. Reduced resilience, declining motor skills, and rising anxiety levels are being reported among young children. Childhood is becoming more curated, monitored, and scheduled, and in the process, some foundational experiences may be diminishing.

What traditional play really builds

Traditional forms of play such as making mud pies, climbing trees, jumping in puddles, or simply exploring open spaces have long been part of childhood. These activities encourage creativity, problem-solving, and independent thinking. Playing outdoors also helps children build social skills such as negotiation, empathy, and conflict resolution.

Such experiences allow children to learn through exploration. Navigating uneven terrain or attempting a slightly higher climb can help them develop judgement, confidence, and self-regulation.

The science behind it: what research suggests

Research indicates that outdoor play is associated with improved attention, emotional stability, and physical development. Time spent in natural environments has also been linked to reduced stress levels and improved well-being. Free play may contribute to stronger executive functioning skills, which are important for learning and decision-making.

Many early childhood education specialists support play-based learning approaches that encourage hands-on engagement rather than only passive learning.

The impact of highly structured routines

In many cases, children’s daily routines are becoming more structured and outcome-focused. When schedules are tightly organised, opportunities for spontaneous exploration can become limited. Some educators note that limited outdoor activity may affect physical stamina and sensory development, as screen-based engagement primarily stimulates visual and auditory senses.

Reframing play as part of learning

Play is increasingly being recognised as an important part of early learning and development. Natural materials such as mud, water, sand, and leaves can provide sensory experiences that help children connect with their environment.

The role of schools and educators

Schools and educators can help by integrating outdoor learning opportunities into daily routines. Nature-based activities, experiential learning, and interactive environments can support children’s curiosity and engagement. Even schools in urban areas can create small green spaces or activity corners that encourage exploration.

Parents and the home environment

The home environment also plays an important role in shaping childhood experiences. Allowing children time for unstructured activities and outdoor play can encourage creativity and independence. Occasional boredom can often lead to imaginative play and problem-solving.

Balancing technology and play

Technology has become an integral part of modern life and education. However, many educators suggest that it should complement rather than replace physical and exploratory play. Creative thinking, adaptability, and emotional awareness—skills valued in the future workforce—often develop through varied real-world experiences. Encouraging opportunities for movement, exploration, and outdoor play can help support balanced childhood development while preparing children for the challenges of the future. The author is Co-founder and director of Eklavya School.