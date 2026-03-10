Tips to crack grade XII English core paper

The CBSE Class 12 English Core examination 2026 will be conducted on March 12, 2026, as part of the board examination schedule. The paper evaluates students’ reading, writing and literary analysis skills. According to Parul Tyagi, HOD, English at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, a clear understanding of the exam pattern and consistent practice can help students score well.

The English Core paper is divided into three sections: Reading, Writing and Literature. Each section requires a different strategy and careful time management.

Reading section

In the Reading section, students will encounter two unseen passages. During the initial reading time, they should skim through the entire question paper but also spend some time reading the first passage carefully to identify possible answers. Students are advised not to alter the sequence of questions within a particular section. While answering multiple-choice questions, they should clearly mention both the option number and the correct statement to avoid confusion.

Writing section

For the Writing section, strict adherence to the prescribed formats is essential. Regular practice of various writing tasks helps students manage time effectively in the examination hall. While attempting long writing pieces such as letters to the editor or articles, students should follow a logical structure—begin with an introduction, followed by causes, effects, suggestions, and a concluding remark. In report writing, the tone should remain factual and objective. If the question asks for a job application, students should attach a bio-data, even if it is not explicitly mentioned.

Literature section

The Literature section, which carries 40 marks, requires thorough preparation. Students should not only read the prose and poetry carefully but also analyse the themes, tone, narrative techniques and literary devices used in the texts. Long-answer questions are often inter-thematic, so students should support their responses with relevant textual references.

Finally, solving sample papers regularly can help improve speed and accuracy. Students should keep the last 10–15 minutes of the exam for revision to minimise errors. A neat presentation, with well-structured paragraphs and appropriately underlined key points, can also enhance overall scores.