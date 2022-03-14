University of Hyderabad, ACCESS Health to collaborate

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and ACCESS Health International (AHI), India Country Office, entered into a formal MoU at the institutional level for the next three years. Overseeing the signing of the MoU, Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, welcomed the collaboration and encouraged the parties to concentrate on one or two tangible deliverables that will have a high impact and be sustainable in the future. He was particularly keen on digitising health data efforts and using it to drive policy and program efforts.

ACCESS Health International Regional Director Dr Krishna Reddy Nallamalla explained the scale and scope of the key initiatives undertaken by AHI, particularly in the country and local context. He said that ACCESS Health is an international think-tank, an advisory group, and an implementation partner. In India, ACCESS Health International works to strengthen health systems. Being closely involved in the National Health Policies, health finance & economics, health insurance, quality of care, and service delivery models, including the newer digital health initiatives, is an opportunity for this partnership to further this relationship and work in collaboration on key areas.

The University of Hyderabad, represented by its nodal schools – School of Medical Sciences and School of Management Studies, will mutually benefit by entering into a formal institutional partnership with ACCESS Health International and the areas identified in the MoU include:

l Academic areas – Capacity building within study programs across schools/centres in the university.

l Projects – Collaborative research projects and internships at AHI for students as part of the mandatory programs.

l New initiatives – Academics and Research in actuarial sciences, digital initiatives, and big data analytics in the area of health care.

There are also opportunities across the multidisciplinary component schools/centres within the university to translate the mandate of the university as an Institution of Eminence. Dr Irala Lokananda Reddy, In-Charge Registrar, UoH, signed the MoU with Dr Krishna Reddy Nallamalla, AHI.

Prof Geeta Vemuganti, Dean, School of Medical Sciences, Prof Mary Jessica, Dean, School of Management Studies, Prof B R Shamanna and Dr Ranjit Kumar Dehury from UoH with Dr Uma Aysola and Lakshmi Shanthi from AHI were present at the occasion.