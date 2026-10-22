UoH hosts rally contingent, students take anti-drug pledge

A riding contingent participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Rally visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH) while travelling to Ekta Nagar, where university officials, students and members of the campus community took part in an interaction focused on national unity, social harmony and drug awareness.

The contingent, comprising participants from across South India, was welcomed by the university administration. The interaction provided an opportunity to share the rally’s message of unity, discipline and collective responsibility among young people.

As part of the programme, an anti-drug pledge was administered to raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encourage students to adopt healthy, responsible and drug-free lifestyles. The initiative also highlighted the role of young people in supporting efforts to prevent drug abuse and promote safer communities.

The programme was attended by Prof. Anuradha, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad; Ch. Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Serilingampalli; Prof. Padmaja, Dean of Student Welfare; Prof. Naresh Annem, programme coordinator; and officers of the EAGLE Force, along with university representatives.

During the visit, members of the riding contingent interacted with students and university community members, discussing the importance of social responsibility and the role of youth in promoting harmony and awareness.

The rally’s stop at the university formed part of its journey to Ekta Nagar. The programme brought together participants from the rally, university officials and students around the themes of national integration and drug prevention.