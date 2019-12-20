Visakhapatnam: GITAM president releases the book on genomics

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University President M.Sribharath released a book titled "Genome and Genomics From Archaea to Eukaryotes" authored by GITAM Biotechnology Associate Professor Dr. K.V.Chaitanya here on Thursday. The book was published by world famous Springer Nature which is well recognised in academic circles.



According to the author the book was written to provide updated information on the genomes of major life forms on Earth – archaea, prokaryotes and eukaryotes. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K Sivarama Krishna, Registrar Prof. K V G D Balaji congratulated the author for his contributions to biotechnology sector particularly to understand the genomics.