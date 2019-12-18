Visakhapatnam: GITAM students selected in ABSYZ campus drive

Visakhapatnam: ABSYZ Software Consulting visited GITAM to choose young engineers for projects in Cloud technology. ABSYZ is a key strategic partner for digital transformation projects in the Salesforce.com landscape.



The Campus team was led by Mir Abdul Haseeb Khan, Head, Middle East, Nitish Kumar, Head of Delivery and Ashirwad Rao. The selection process consisted of pre-placement talks, online test, technical test, group discussions and interviews.

A total of eight students were recruited by ABSYZ. The selected students will get to work in latest technologies including Mobility, Artificial Intelligence and Block chain, said GITAM Training and Placement Director Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan here on Tuesday.