What every student gained from the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The grand halls of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi are usually known for global diplomacy and high-level discussions. But during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the spotlight shifted to something equally powerful - young minds using technology to solve real human problems.

The summit, held in February 2026, along with its associated events, brought global attention to the YUVAi Global Youth Challenge, where students showcased how artificial intelligence can go beyond convenience and become a tool for meaningful change.

With over 2,500 applications from 38 countries, one thing was clear: today’s youth are not waiting for the future - they are already building it.

Young Minds, Big Solutions

What stood out was not just innovation, but intention. Participants between the ages of 13 and 21 brought forward ideas rooted in accessibility, healthcare, climate resilience, and communication. These were not abstract projects - they were solutions inspired by real-life challenges around them. The winners reflected this spirit clearly.

Paraspeak, developed by Pranet Khetan, won the first prize along with a grant of ₹15 lakh. The project focuses on helping individuals with impaired speech communicate more clearly in real time. WAYV, created by Aditya Bhandari and Manya Chaturvedi, secured the second prize with ₹10 lakh. Their AI-powered wearable glove makes Braille learning more interactive and accessible. AgniSena, an early-warning system for forest fires, won the third prize, while MalariaX received special recognition for its work in detecting malaria in underserved regions.

These were not just projects. They were solutions that could change lives.

When Students Build for Society

For many students, AI is still seen as a shortcut - a way to complete assignments faster or generate quick answers.

But the summit told a different story

It showed that AI can be a partner in solving real-world problems. It can help someone speak, help someone learn, or even help prevent disasters. The shift is simple but powerful: from consuming technology to creating with it. And that shift is what truly matters.

Why AI Is Inspiring the Next

Generation

There is a reason why AI is attracting students like never before. India is actively building a strong AI ecosystem through initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission. One of the most important steps has been improving access. High-end computing power - once limited to large organizations - is now becoming available to students and innovators at subsidized rates. This means ideas are no longer limited by access. At the same time, there is a growing sense of purpose. Building something meaningful - a tool that helps people or solves a problem - brings a sense of satisfaction that goes far beyond marks or exams. For today’s youth, creating impact is becoming the new achievement.

Skills, Purpose and the AI Advantage

Beyond recognition and prize money, students gain something far more valuable. They build a portfolio of real work. In a world where AI can generate perfect resumes, what truly stands out is proof - something you have built, tested, and improved. They gain exposure. Platforms like YUVAi connect students with mentors, industry leaders, and a global network of innovators.

And most importantly, they prepare for the future. India’s AI journey is expanding across sectors - from healthcare and education to climate and digital infrastructure. Students who begin early are not just preparing for jobs. Many of them will help create the opportunities of tomorrow.

Empathy: The Real Power Behind AI

Perhaps the most important lesson from the summit is this: the best AI solutions do not begin with code. They begin with empathy. A communication challenge. A learning barrier. A health issue. A local problem that someone chooses to solve.

The most impactful innovations at the summit were not the most complex - they were the most meaningful. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted during the summit, the “speed and trust” with which the world’s youth are embracing AI and taking ownership of it is truly extraordinary. That trust, when combined with purpose, can create powerful change.

Do Not Just Use AI. Build with It

The message for students is simple. Do not stop at using AI for shortcuts. Use it to understand, create, and solve. Look around you. Every street, every school, every community has problems waiting to be addressed. And today, you have access to tools that were once out of reach.

The real success of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 lies not just in the awards it distributed, but in the confidence it sparked. The confidence that age is not a barrier. The confidence that ideas matter. And the confidence that technology becomes meaningful only when it serves people. The next big idea may not come from a lab. It may come from you.

(The author is a Director in Product Development, Technology Solutions Division of the Audit function. The views expressed are personal)