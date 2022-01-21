World Wide Women: Campaign to promote digital skills among girls

In the era of internet, 'WWW' may stands for 'World Wide Web', but to empower young women and girls, the High Commission of Canada in partnership with the Digital Empowerment Foundation, coined it in a different way by launching an initiative titled 'World Wide Women - A Campaign on Women's Digital Leadership'.

In the lead up to the 'National Day of the Girl and International Day of Education', the campaign is to train young women and girls from rural and marginalised communities in five Indian States, and areas of Nepal and Bhutan, to build their capacity in digital entrepreneurship, internet use and digital marketing, through a series of training workshops.

The collaborative programme will reach out to 1,50,000 women through three country cohorts, 150 digital entrepreneurs and 15 super digital women.

On the launch of the initiative, a panel discussion on 'Women's digital leadership: Possibilities and challenges' provided insights on the key barriers women face in using digital technologies, and the various approaches to utilise existing skill development programmes to enhance women's digital skills.

Trainees from rural India, Nepal and Bhutan also participated and shared their excitement for the programme and their ambition to become future entrepreneurs.