Yoga Doman of promising career prospects

Yoga is considered to be evolved during the pre-Vedic period of circa 3000 B.C. It is the science which is widely practised to attain the harmony between body and soul, between body and mind. Patanjali, the founder of the Yoga-Sutra, one of the six most important Yoga schools, is considered to be the father of modern discipline of Yoga. He is also credited with the mammoth task of recording the basic principles of Yoga in religious scriptures which have now become the realistic foundation stone of the myriad yoga therapies in the human life.



Career in yoga- learn the modus operandi

The career in yoga mainly centres on the positions of the yoga instructors, experts and coaches who teach their disciples the various yoga asanas (postures), correct breathing techniques (pranayama) and train for meditation. They also help boost high level of psycho-physical fitness of their students and clients. From this perspective yoga has proved to be not only the divine source of maintaining the good health and strengthening the mental well - being of the people but also domain of a variety of job opportunities and career prospects.

Professional degrees are inevitable

The government of India has initiated ‘Scheme for Voluntary Certification of Yoga Professionals’, which works under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) and which offers certificates to the yoga teachers.

Essential yoga courses you need to pursue

The candidates looking for making the career in the domain of yoga must purse the following important professional courses -

Certificate course

1. Certificate Course in Yoga (CCY)

It is a one and a half - month course for which an aspirant must have passed Higher Secondary class.

Bachelor course

1. Bachelor in Arts (Yoga Philosophy)

This is a 3-year degree course for which the minimum eligibility is 10+2 pass in any stream.

2. Undergraduate Diploma in Yoga Education

It is a 1-year duration course and it has also 6 months internship. The minimum eligibility is graduation in any stream and with a certificate in Yoga.

Master course

1. Postgraduate Diploma in Yoga Therapy

This master course in yoga is of one year. For pursuing this course the candidate must be a graduate in any stream from any recognized university.

2. Master in Arts in Yoga

The duration of Master course in yoga is of two years and to pursue it the minimum eligibility is that of graduation in any stream.

Other advanced courses

Apart from undergraduate and postgraduate courses in yoga, a candidate may pursue some advance courses in this discipline.

1. Advanced Yoga Teachers’ Training Course in Yoga (AYTTC)

The duration of this course is only one month or four weeks. The minimum eligibilities for this course are certificate, diploma or graduation in yoga and at least 2 years’ experience in teaching yoga.

Important institutes and universities to pursue yoga courses

1. Government Naturopathic Medical College, Hyderabad 2. JSS Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Mysore Road, Ootacamund

3. Government Naturopathy and Yoga Medical College and Hospital, Anna Nagar, Chennai

4. Morarji Desai Institute of Naturopathy and Yoga, New Delhi

5. Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, Bihar

6. Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, Delhi

7.Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

8. Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

11. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Viswavidyalaya, Katni, Madhya Pradesh

12. Kaivalyadhama, Pune, Maharashtra

13. Indian Institute of Yogic Science & Research, Bhubneshwar, Odisha

14. Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar, Uttarakhand

15.Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

16. Patanjali University, Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Job opportuntiies in the discipline of yoga

The modern world of the 21st century, severely undergoing the phases of the unprecedented stresses and anxieties arisen from the excessive work pressure and flawed life style, has paved the way for choosing from among the lots of career opportunities in the domain of yoga. That is why the practice of yoga has now trespassed on the boundaries of safeguarding the good physical and mental condition of the common masses and has proved to be one of the much-coveted resorts of the career formation.

Education

With the degree and diploma in yoga, the yoga aspirants can aim for the various sorts of job opportunities in the education sector. The schools, colleges, universities and various other education institutes offer jobs in a variety of positions. Schools have the yoga teachers to train the students in yoga and help them to cope up with the stresses and anxieties. Colleges and universities too have the yoga teaching faculties working as professors and assistant professors. With the professional degrees and diplomas in yoga, the education sector is replete with the lucrative jobs and career avenues.

Health sector

The fast increasing cases of psychosomatic disorders and mental disturbances have made yoga the most effective therapeutic alternative. The yoga professionals are hired in hospitals, beauty and spa salons on regular basis and they train and teach the people the art of how to keep themselves physically fit and mentally healthy even in the odd circumstances. At present these yoga coaches are in great demand by the health sector and so yoga has been proving to be domain of the abundant job opportunities.

Visual and print media

Almost all television channels necessarily run health section where the viewers are given tips to how keep themselves free from the various physical ailments and control various other psychological and psychosomatic disorders. They hire yoga experts on the regular basis and pay them handsomely. Even various newspapers, magazines and periodicals use the services of the renowned professional yoga experts for writing columns for them to help the readers to stay physically fit and mentally cool and composed against the odd and weird circumstances of their lives.

Sports administration

Anger, anxiety, frustration and depression are the integral parts of the arena of the games and sports. To overcome these human psychological disorders on and off the field, yoga is counted as the most effective therapy. The sports administration of the governments of various states employs yoga experts and yoga coaches to keep their players out of the vortex of anxieties, anger, mood swinging and other mental problems.

Self-employment

By the term self-employment in this context we mean starting off own yoga school and classes to suit one’s own time and convenience on freelance basis. Presently there are a number of yoga schools which are run by the yoga professionals. Opening of own spa salons, health clubs and gyms by the yoga experts is proving to be a very lucrative business, especially in this age of the excessive mental pressures and vicissitudes of modern human life.

(The author is Principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, Bihar)