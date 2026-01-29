Youth innovation takes centre stage in School Youth Ideathon at IIT Delhi

The Grand Finale of the School Youth Ideathon (SYI) concluded at IIT Delhi, marking a milestone moment for youth-led innovation in the country. The event brought together 125 finalist teams selected from over 1.02 lakh teams representing more than 10,000 schools nationwide, following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process.

Organised by ThinkStartup Foundation and the Management Entrepreneurship Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), in association with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), SYI 2025 was guided by the theme “Nayi Soch Naya Bharat.”

The initiative provided students from Classes 4 to 12 a national platform to translate ideas into scalable solutions addressing real-world challenges across sectors such as education, health, sustainability, mobility, and technology.

The finale was attended by several eminent dignitaries, including Prof. Vivek Buwa, Deputy Director, IIT Delhi; Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association; Ramakrishna P., CEO, Indian Mobile Congress; Sunil Bajpai, CTO, Tanla Platforms; and Nitin Seth, CEO, Incedo, along with leading angel investors and startup ecosystem leaders.

Eight teams emerged as Grand Incubation Grant winners, earning mentorship and incubation support. These included Campus Capitalists (Indraprastha International School, Delhi), Posture Easers (Dabari Lal DAV School, Pitampura), Signal Surge (Amity International School, Gurugram), The Playful Monks (Anand Vidya Vihar, Vadodara), Symbiogrid (Cambridge Court High School, Jaipur), Tekademy (The Samitha Academy, Bengaluru), RoomDesi (Sai International School, Bhubaneswar), and Optyx (Jayshree Periwal Global School, Jaipur).

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education), CBSE, said that the ideas showcased reflected a confident, creative, and self-reliant generation. “With the right encouragement, school students can meaningfully contribute to solving societal challenges and nation-building,” he noted.

Theme-based awards were also announced, recognising innovation aligned with national priorities. Winners included Shri Satya Sai Nidhya Niketan (Karnataka) under Young Bharat Builders, EFA Govt. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School (Madhya Pradesh) for Smart Mobility for All, and CS Academy (Coimbatore) for Future of Learning, among others. Team Mindmaze from Pushplata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, received a special award in the female category by SheAtWork.

Col. Anil Pokhriyal, CEO of MEPSC, highlighted the maturity of ideas presented, stating that students demonstrated not only creativity but also execution readiness. Shivani Singh Kapoor, Founder of ThinkStartup Foundation, described the finale as a proud moment showcasing the power of school-led innovation when supported by mentorship and opportunity.

The event also honoured educators with Teacher Excellence Awards and featured mentorship sessions, networking opportunities, and interactions with IIT Delhi faculty. With record participation and growing impact, SYI 2025 reaffirmed the role of early entrepreneurial exposure in shaping India’s next generation of innovators.